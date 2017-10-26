Alcorn State steps up security measures after students robbed

Alcorn State University announced they are stepping up security measures after three students were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

They released a statement on their new security measures they will be implementing.

In response to reports of an armed robbery on our Lorman campus, Alcorn State University is taking increased measures to ensure public safety. Alcorn has zero tolerance for violence, and takes crimes committed against a person very seriously.



Three male students reported that around 11:30 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday October 25, they were robbed at gunpoint by four unknown males wearing masks, bandannas and hoodies in the area between the Rowan Hall Health Services Center and Oakland Memorial Chapel. Thankfully no one was injured in this incident. Campus Police and local law enforcement are diligently investigating this matter to bring the perpetrators to justice. If anyone has any information about this incident call Alcorn Campus Police at (601) 877-3000.



One robbery is too many and we are and will be doing everything we can to prevent incidents like this from reoccurring and to keep our campus safe and enjoyable. We will vigorously seek the prosecution, to the full extent of the law, of all persons who committed this act.



The University will be reviewing and increasing our public safety procedures to ensure those on our campus enjoy uninterrupted peace and safety. Some immediate measures the university will take include but will not be limited to:



· Assessing lighting conditions in certain areas of the campus

· Mobile guard station locations will be assessed and adjusted accordingly

· Additional patrols by police will be made in areas of concern

· All visitors who enter the campus will be required to check in and register at our Welcome Center

· Students and employees are reminded to stay vigilant in their personal safety and exercise caution and awareness of their surroundings at all times and only traverse the campus in well-lit areas

· Faculty, staff and students are strongly encouraged to use the buddy system and travel in groups when going out at night

· Everyone is reminded that campus police escorts are available if needed by calling (601) 877-3000.

Finally, the Alcorn community is asked to immediately report any suspicious activity or persons to the Alcorn Campus Police at (601) 877-3000.



According to University spokesperson Marcus Ward, the students were robbed around 11:30 that night near the Oakland Memorial Chapel.

Ward said he didn't know how many robbers there were, but nobody was injured during the robbery.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.