Three students robbed at gunpoint at Alcorn State University

Three male students were robbed at gunpoint at Alcorn State University Wednesday night.

According to University spokesperson Marcus Ward, the students were robbed around 11:30 that night near the Oakland Memorial Chapel.

Ward said he didn't know how many robbers there were, but nobody was injured during the robbery.

After this incident, the campus is adding more procedures to try to prevent this from happening again. "One robbery is too many and we're doing what we can to keep our students safe".

Ward says the campus is adding lighting to dark areas of the campus and mobile guard stations will be added to place that don't have one.

The school is also sending a notice to students reminding them that campus security escorts are available if needed.

