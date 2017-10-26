Mississippi School for the Deaf wins 64-12 to cap perfect season

It's a special season on Eastover Drive. The Mississippi School for the Deaf routed Louisiana 64-12 on Thursday afternoon to cap a perfect season.

The Bulldogs finished 8-0 overall and ranked #1 in the nation among deaf squads.

Kenmarkis Meeks entered Thursday with 29 TDs on the season. He had a few more for the collection in the MSD victory.

