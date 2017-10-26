Jake Reeves has 5 TDs as MRA clinches home field in 1st round of playoffs

Jake Reeves did more than just set the Madison-Ridgeland Academy single season rushing mark on Thursday. The running back had 5 touchdowns as the Patriots beat PCS 42 - 23.

The victory clinched home field advantage in the 1st round of the MAIS AAAA-1 Playoffs. MRA finishes the regular season 7-4.

