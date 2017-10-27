Hazlehurst rallies to beat Port Gibson to win 3A Region 7 title - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hazlehurst rallies to beat Port Gibson to win 3A Region 7 title

Hazlehurst and Port Gibson faced off Thursday night for the 3A Region 7 crown. The Blue Waves returned a blocked FG for a TD to take a 12-6 halftime lead. But the Indians rallied to win 34-24.

The victory clinches the district title and a #1 seed in the playoffs.

