Vicksburg beats Callaway to clinch 5A playoff spot

Vicksburg started the season 0-5. The Gators have rebounded to win 4 of their last 5 games. They clinched a 5A playoff spot on Thursday by beating Callaway 29-21.

The Chargers rallied in the 3rd quarter to cut to the deficit to a point, but Lorenzo Breland's crew tacked on a score to get a crucial road victory.

