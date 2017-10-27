GAME OF THE WEEK: Madison Central beats Northwest Rankin to clin - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

GAME OF THE WEEK: Madison Central beats Northwest Rankin to clinch homefield advantage

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Madison Central and Northwest Rankin entered Thursday with matching 7-2 records. The Cougars took the lead in the 3rd quarter, but 2 Cedric Beal TDs and a Jimmy Holiday score would prove to be the difference.

The Jaguars won 27-10 to clinch a home game in the 6A playoffs.

