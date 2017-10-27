Coming up on WLBT: Man accused in Ridgeland double shooting face - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Man accused in Ridgeland double shooting faces judge

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We'll be live with more on the court appearance of the man accused in the double shooting outside a Ridgeland nursing home. 

 A manhunt is underway in Verona for the person who shot a teenager. We'll have details on this case. 

Are you ready for the cold? It's coming...Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us. She'll have details on the first frost on its way!

See you in 10.

~Joy

Powered by Frankly