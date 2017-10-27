Coming up on WLBT: Man accused in Ridgeland double shooting faces judge

We'll be live with more on the court appearance of the man accused in the double shooting outside a Ridgeland nursing home.
A manhunt is underway in Verona for the person who shot a teenager. We'll have details on this case.
Are you ready for the cold? It's coming...Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us. She'll have details on the first frost on its way!
See you in 10.
~Joy
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
