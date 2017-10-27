Bond set for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend

A man captured for shooting two people in a Ridgeland nursing home is out on bond.

Sam Johnson was released on a $100,000 bond for aggravated domestic violence charge. Johnson was also charged for attempted murder which he was denied for bond.

Johnson entered the Highland Home, a rehabilitation facility early Thursday morning shooting a 33-year old female employee and 35-year old her boyfriend.

RELATED: Suspect accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and boyfriend gets no bond

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says 39-year-old Sam Johnson, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, was taken into custody by Grenada police.

Police said no motive has been determined.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.