Body with no burns but possible trauma found by firefighters

The body of a man found inside an auto repair shop on Utica Avenue has been identified.

The Coroner identified the victim as 64-year-old George Sampson, of Jackson.

Police say his body was found inside Neal's Body Shop after a fire broke out. The building was full of water when firefighters arrived.

A concerned citizen's report of flowing water from a building in the 3,000 block of Utica Avenue led Jackson firefighters to the discovery of the deceased in a small room.

A relative at the scene, who did not want to talk on camera, said Sampson lived in the building and worked on automobiles there.

Jackson Police are launching a death investigation because of the condition of the body.

"There were no signs of burns to the body. again there were some physical exterior injuries to the body but the physical exterior injuries didn't appear to be fatal, but according to the coroner there is possible head trauma," said Jackson Police Department Commander Tyree Jones.

According to Jackson fire investigators, the building's sprinkler system activated and evidence of a small fire was discovered in the room where Sampson was staying.

"There was a small amount of damage inside of the room from where a box was found by a space heater," said Jackson Fire Department Division Chief Cleotha Sanders. "At this time the investigation into determining if the space heater actually started the fire is ongoing".

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.