Coroner identifies body found inside body shop

The body of a man found inside a building on Utica Avenue has been identified.

The Coroner has identified the victim as 64-year-old George Sampson, of Jackson.

Police say his body was found inside Neal's Body Shop after a fire broke out. It appears that the victim suffered some sort of trauma to the head.

Cause of death is still unknown pending the results of an autopsy.

The Jackson Fire Department is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

