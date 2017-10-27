Police investigate burglary at a Brookhaven car dealership

Bookhaven police need your help finding at least two people involved in a burglary of a local business.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Brookhaven Honda on Thursday. The Officers who arrived on the scene witnessed two people running towards I-55.

Business owners confirmed a U-Haul truck was stolen off the property.

Video surveillance recorded the persons of interest driving two vehicles:

A dark color Chevrolet or GMC with a replacement fender on the driver's side of car

A possible white Toyota or Honda 4-door sedan.

If you know any information regarding this incident, please contact Brookhaven PD at (601)833-2424

