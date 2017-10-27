Suspect arrested and charged in Waffle House robbery - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect arrested and charged in Waffle House robbery

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police have made an arrest in the robbery that happened at the Waffle House on Beasley Road on Friday.

20-year old Nicholas Deon Thames has been charged with one count armed robbery of a business and one count of shooting in an occupied dwelling. 

JPD found an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm when Thames was apprehended. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly