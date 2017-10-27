19-year-old shot on Lampton Avenue in N. Jackson

Jackson police are responding to a shooting in north Jackson. According to JPD a 19-year-old black male was shot and is in stable condition.

The suspect is being called "gator".

According to Sgt. Holmes, this happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. when officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers were able to get information from the victim who said that someone driving an earlier model vehicle drove up and fired shots at him.

The victim said he was on Memphis Street when he was shot and able to make it to Lampton Avenue where police found him.

He was taken to an area hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect, "Gator," fled the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, please call police.

We are working to get more information. We will update as soon as we know more.

