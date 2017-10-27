Bay St. Louis man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

58-year-old Peter Skladzien, of Bay St. Louis, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 236 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst made the announcement Friday.

Skladzien was also ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $119,000.

Skladzien pled guilty on July 11, 2017, to possession and receipt of visual images depicting minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda Haynes.

