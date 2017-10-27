MDOT honored with Judges’ Choice PR award from PRAM

The Mississippi Department of Transportation was honored at the 2017 PRism Awards during the Public Relations Association of Mississippi Annual Conference in Hattiesburg.

PRAM has a membership of over 600 public relations professionals in Mississippi from advertising and public relations agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations, government, education, industries and other organizations.

PRAM is a source of expertise and inspiration, and a forum for networking with public relations practitioners throughout the state and the region.

MDOT received the Judge’s Choice Award for its Centennial Campaign celebrating 100 years of service to the people of Mississippi.

The agency also earned a PRism Award for the historic, centennial campaign and honors for individual entries including Awards of Excellence for the logo design and video series, “MDOT 100 Moments,” and a Certificate of Merit for the timeline brochure.

In the digital category, MDOT received an Award of Excellent for its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education website.

The PRism awards began in 2003 as a way to honor and recognize outstanding work in the field of public relations by professionals within the state of Mississippi.

The awards are judged by professionals outside the geographical boundaries of the Southern Public Relations Federation in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.

A Judges’ Choice and Best of Show are awarded, with the highest honor going to the PRism winners, followed by Awards of Excellence and Certificates of Merit.

