Possible road rage leads to double shooting in north Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near the intersection of State Street and Briarwood Drive

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot while inside their vehicle.

The suspects were 2 to 3 black men, traveling in a small red sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

It is believed that the incident resulted from possible road rage that originated somewhere on Northside Drive. The suspects then followed the victims' vehicle before later opening fire.

The victims were transported to a hospital by private vehicle. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both are in stable condition.

The driver of the suspect vehicle appeared dark complected with dreads and a passenger of the vehicle had a blonde or red Mohawk.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Police.

