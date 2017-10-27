Ryan Armour fires 68 to take the lead at Sanderson Farms Championship

More red numbers Friday at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Ryan Armour followed a opening round 66 with a 4-under par 68. The PGA Tour veteran sits atop the leaderboard at -10.
"It wasn't a tough up-and-down, but it wasn't that easy!"— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2017
????????#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6gYnrxndap
Three straight ??!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 27, 2017
Armour leads by two @Sanderson_Champ.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8Sm7brE1i7
The 2nd round was suspended in the late afternoon due to inclement weather. The round will resume Saturday morning at 7:50am.
Ole Miss and Jackson Prep alum Jonathan Randolph is one of several players in striking distance. He's at -6 overall with 3 holes to go in his 2nd round. 16 golfers are within 4 shots of the lead, including Dru Love, the son of Hall of Famer Davis Love III.
Nice morning for 2nd Round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Champions group came thru 18, 2015 champ Peter Malnati -5, 1 back of lead pic.twitter.com/9mDPvPDUvf— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 27, 2017
You can view the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard here: https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.