Ryan Armour fires 68 to take the lead at Sanderson Farms Championship

More red numbers Friday at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Ryan Armour followed a opening round 66 with a 4-under par 68. The PGA Tour veteran sits atop the leaderboard at -10.

The 2nd round was suspended in the late afternoon due to inclement weather. The round will resume Saturday morning at 7:50am.

Ole Miss and Jackson Prep alum Jonathan Randolph is one of several players in striking distance. He's at -6 overall with 3 holes to go in his 2nd round. 16 golfers are within 4 shots of the lead, including Dru Love, the son of Hall of Famer Davis Love III.

Nice morning for 2nd Round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Champions group came thru 18, 2015 champ Peter Malnati -5, 1 back of lead pic.twitter.com/9mDPvPDUvf — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 27, 2017

You can view the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard here: https://www.pgatour.com/competition/2018/sanderson-farms-championship/leaderboard.html

