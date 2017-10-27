JPD: Two officers placed on paid administrative leave after shooting

Two JPD officers are on paid administrative leave after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to JPD, officers were responding to a shooting on Lampton Avenue when they learned that the victim was shot on Memphis Street before traveling to the current location.

During the investigation, officers responded to Memphis Street to try and find the initial crime scene. They saw a group of people and when officers approached, a man suddenly broke off and ran from officers.

As officers chased the man, he retrieved a handgun. After he pulled out the gun, officers fired, hitting the suspect in the side and back.

The 23-year-old male suspect was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Neither of their names are being released at this time.

The two officers involved were not injured.

Both officers are being placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation, which is standard departmental procedure for all officer involved shooting incidents.

Police are still attempting to determined if the injured suspect is responsible for the shooting on Lampton Avenue.

This investigation is ongoing.

