Governor Bryant's former chief of staff Lucien Smith discusses new role as GOP chairman

The Mississippi Republican Party has a new leader. Lucien Smith was elected by members of the state party executive committee Thursday.

"The Republican message is a message that resonates in Mississippi," explained Smith.



Chairman Lucien Smith knows things will quickly ramp up for the party with a Senate race next year and statewide elections in 2019.



"This is, for us, the calm before the storm," said Smith. "The biggest role we've got in the short term is supporting our local activists, our local parties, as they build their network. It's also raising money that can be used on get out the vote on convincing voters to vote Republican and making sure they show up at the polls in the general elections."



Smith has history with the GOP. He was a staff attorney for Governor Haley Barbour. But more recently, served as chief of staff for Governor Phil Bryant. As he takes on the new role, he'll carry over a message of unity that his predecessor Joe Nosef often referenced, even amidst divisive election seasons.



"That's going to be a key piece of what I will be telling people as I travel the state and talking about the Republican message," described Smith. "At the end of the day, it's possible that we'll have primaries, but people need to vote for the Republican nominee. Because if you don't support the person that comes out of the Republican primary, if there is one, then ultimately you're supporting the Democrat. You're supporting Chuck Schumer. You're supporting Nancy Pelosi. And that's not supporting the values most Mississippians want to see in policy in Mississippi."

