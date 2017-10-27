Couch in roadway causes multiple wrecks on I-20

A couch in the road on I-20 has caused major traffic issues on I-20 near Bovina.

This evening around 7 p.m., MHP responded to a 3-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bovina in the westbound lanes.

A Chevrolet Suburban going westbound stopped in the road to avoid a couch that was laying in the interstate.

A Honda Accord following the suburban slammed into the vehicle from behind, then a Ford Taurus slammed into the Accord.

All three drivers were taken to River Region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A separate crash on I-20 WB near Flowers involved three vehicles that happened about an hour later.

This wreck is also causing delays as officers respond to the scene.

