Former pastor at Madison church accused of stealing $330K speaks out

The employee accused of embezzling $330,000 from a Madison church has spoken out.

His attorney says it was simply a "disagreement of church policy".

Broadmoor released a statement that an internal policy review showed that more than $330 thousand dollars was unaccounted for.

The church also said that Brown was no longer with the church and that findings were turned over to the IRS and the Dept of Revenue.

Though he would not take any questions, Brown spoke to us exclusively about the situation.

"I am innocent of any alleged theft. This is a civil matter that was settled two weeks ago."

