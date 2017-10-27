Pearl stays perfect defeating Oak Grove 42-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl stays perfect defeating Oak Grove 42-0

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The 10-0 Pirates looking for another win to add to their collection.. 

Pearl dominates winning in shut out fashion 42-0.

