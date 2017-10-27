Over 2K without power in Jefferson and Claiborne Counties

Over 2,000 are without power in Jefferson and Claiborne Counties after inclement weather blew through the area earlier today.

According to Mara Hartmann with Entergy, a large tree fell on a transmission line, taking out at least two poles. This caused many outages in the area.

Port Gibson and Fayette will be without power through the night.

Entergy says it will be daylight before the town's power is restored.

