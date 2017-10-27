Scott Central falls to Philadelphia 32-26 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Scott Central falls to Philadelphia 32-26

Scott Central spotless, entering Friday 10-0, with six wins coming by shutout.

Philadelphia standing at 9-1.

Philly hands the Rebels their first loss and takes the 2A Region 4 title winning 32-26.

