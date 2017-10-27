Wreck shuts down all lanes of I-55 N at Exit 104 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Wreck shuts down all lanes of I-55 N at Exit 104

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to MDOT, a wreck has shut down all lanes of traffic on I-55 NB in Madison County.

This is happening at the I-220 S Exit 104.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour and a half to clear. 

Law enforcement is diverting traffic onto I-220 South.

MDOT says to expect major delays.

We are working to get more details on injuries.

