Work begins on 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Brandon

BRANDON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Work is underway on the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home.  The house is being built by Deep South Custom Homes again this year.

It is located  in the Crossview Plantation Subdivision in Brandon.  A crew is preparing the framework for the house.

Tickets will be available beginning in January.   Proceeds benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

