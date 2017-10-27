Work begins on 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Brandon

Work is underway on the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home. The house is being built by Deep South Custom Homes again this year.

It is located in the Crossview Plantation Subdivision in Brandon. A crew is preparing the framework for the house.

Tickets will be available beginning in January. Proceeds benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

