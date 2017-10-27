Brandon stomps Jim Hill 36-6 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon stomps Jim Hill 36-6

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Bulldogs were in the Capital City Friday to face Jim Hill. 

Brandon beats the Tigers 36-6.

Jim Hill gets to 7-4 on the year. 

Bulldogs hosts Pearl in the annual Eat Dirt Rivalry for the district title.

