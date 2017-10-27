Provine secures winning record defeating Murrah - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Provine secures winning record defeating Murrah

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT

A JPS clash as Provine looked to secure a winning record and Murrah tries to snap a five game skid.

Provine would go on to get their sixth win defeating the Mustangs 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly