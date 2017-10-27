Brookhaven Academy beats Central Holmes to advance to MAIS AA 2n - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brookhaven Academy beats Central Holmes to advance to MAIS AA 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

A great story continues off I-55. Brookhaven Academy snapped a 24 game losing streak in August. Ron Rushing's crew entered Friday 8-2 and home in the 1st round of the MAIS AA Playoffs.

The Cougars beat Central Holmes 45-18 to advance. Tanner Waldrop rushed for 234 yards in the victory.

