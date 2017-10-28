Don Ragsdale has 98 yd TD as Pisgah routs St. Joseph - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Don Ragsdale has 98 yd TD as Pisgah routs St. Joseph

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Pisgah running back Don Ragsdale leads the state with 2,332 rushing yards. The dandy Dragon added a few more yards to that total on Friday.

He had a 98 yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter as the Dragons beat St. Joseph 69-17. The victory clinched the 2A Region 6 title.

