Central Hinds beats Cathedral to advance to MAIS AAA quarterfinals

Central Hinds beats Cathedral to advance to MAIS AAA quarterfina

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The MAIS postseason kicked off Friday for AAA, AA, and A teams. Central Hinds took advantage of home field advantage.

The Cougars beat Cathedral 34-14 to advance to the AAA quarterfinals.

