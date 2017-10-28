Florence edges Lanier to get 3 seed in 4A Region 6 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Florence edges Lanier to get 3 seed in 4A Region 6

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Florence and Lanier clinched playoff spots last week. Friday was a battle for the #3 seed in 4A Region 6. The Eagles edged the Bulldogs 13-12 in a slugfest at North Jackson Stadium.

Both teams will play in the 4A postseason next week.

