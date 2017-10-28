Brookhaven beats South Jones in OT to extend winning streak - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brookhaven beats South Jones in OT to extend winning streak

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Brookhaven's winning streak is at 9 games and counting. The Panthers beat South Jones 43-37 in a overtime thriller on Friday.

Ole Brook hasn't lost since August 18th. They improve to 9-1 overall, 6-0 in 5A Region 3.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly