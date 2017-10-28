Germantown goes ground & pound in 48-0 win over Canton - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Germantown goes ground & pound in 48-0 win over Canton

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Germantown continued to build momentum towards the 5A playoffs. The Mavericks used ground and pound in a 48-0 victory over Canton.

The Mavs improve to 6-4 overall, 5-1 in 5A Region 2.

