Terry falls to Meridian in 6A Region 3 matchup

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Meridian and Terry faced off Friday in a crucial 6A Region 3 matchup. The Wildcats would beat the Bulldogs 35-27.

The Cats are tied with the Dogs for the 4th and final playoff spot, Meridian holds the tiebreaker entering the final week of the regular season.

