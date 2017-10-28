Terry falls to Meridian in 6A Region 3 matchup

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Meridian and Terry faced off Friday in a crucial 6A Region 3 matchup. The Wildcats would beat the Bulldogs 35-27.
The Cats are tied with the Dogs for the 4th and final playoff spot, Meridian holds the tiebreaker entering the final week of the regular season.
