Week 9 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 9 - Saturday, October 28th

SEC

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

6:15pm - Mississippi State at #24 Texas A&M

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

6:00pm - Southern Miss vs. UAB

- Online: CUSA.tv

SWAC

2:00pm: Jackson State at Mississippi Valley

- YouTube: MVSU Sports

- Livestream: JSU Tigers

Alcorn State: BYE WEEK

- Next Game: November 4th vs. Alabama A&M

D2

6:00pm: Delta State at North Alabama

- Online: RoarLions.com

Mississippi College: BYE WEEK

- Next Game: November 4th vs. Shorter

D3

2:00pm - Millsaps vs. Centre

- Online: GoMajors.com

6:00pm: Belhaven vs. Louisiana College

- Online: Blazers.Belhaven.edu

MACJC

2:00pm - #5 East Mississippi at #7 Hinds

- Online: http://www.emccathletics.com/video/YouTubeLive

2:30pm - Holmes at #20 Itawamba

- Online: http://www.letsgoicctv.com/red

2:30pm - Delta at Coahoma

- Online: http://coahomasports.com/watch/?Live=284&type=Live

3:00pm - Pearl River at Co-Lin

- Online: http://colinathletics.com/general/live_stream

3:30pm - #8 Jones County at Gulf Coast

- Online: https://livestream.com/BulldogLIVE/events/7857209

