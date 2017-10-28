Week 9 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.
Week 9 - Saturday, October 28th
SEC11:00am - Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
6:15pm - Mississippi State at #24 Texas A&M
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
USM
6:00pm - Southern Miss vs. UAB
- Online: CUSA.tv
SWAC
2:00pm: Jackson State at Mississippi Valley
- YouTube: MVSU Sports
- Livestream: JSU Tigers
Alcorn State: BYE WEEK
- Next Game: November 4th vs. Alabama A&M
D2
6:00pm: Delta State at North Alabama
- Online: RoarLions.com
Mississippi College: BYE WEEK
- Next Game: November 4th vs. Shorter
D3
2:00pm - Millsaps vs. Centre
- Online: GoMajors.com
6:00pm: Belhaven vs. Louisiana College
- Online: Blazers.Belhaven.edu
MACJC
2:00pm - #5 East Mississippi at #7 Hinds
- Online: http://www.emccathletics.com/video/YouTubeLive
2:30pm - Holmes at #20 Itawamba
- Online: http://www.letsgoicctv.com/red
2:30pm - Delta at Coahoma
- Online: http://coahomasports.com/watch/?Live=284&type=Live
3:00pm - Pearl River at Co-Lin
- Online: http://colinathletics.com/general/live_stream
3:30pm - #8 Jones County at Gulf Coast
- Online: https://livestream.com/BulldogLIVE/events/7857209
