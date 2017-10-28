Man suspected in Tupelo Jason Aldean concert shooting identified

Tupelo police have released the name of the man accused of shooting someone in the parking lot of the BancorpSouth Arena following Friday night's Jason Aldean concert.

22-year-old Steven Michael Hulbert, of Walls, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in the Lee County jail and will make his initial court appearance Monday.

The man shot in the chest, whose name is being withheld, was released from North Mississippi Medical Center Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to the call of shots fired in the parking lot about 11:13 p.m.

A Lee County sheriff's deputy told them the man who had been wounded approached in the middle of Commerce Street and said he had been shot.

The victim told officers the shooter was in a white Honda CR-V. They stopped the sport utility vehicle before it could leave the parking lot and arrested Hulbert.

Witnesses say a small group of males were arguing and Hulbert pulled a pistol, then fired 4 to 6 shots. Bullets not only hit the man in the chest but struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot on the west side of the venue.

Those still inside the BancorpSouth Arena when all this happened were kept inside until it was determined they could safely leave.

The shooting comes 26 days after the mass shooting in Las Vegas where Aldean was performing at an outdoor country music festival when a man started firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort. That shooting killed 58 people.

