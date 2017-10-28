UPDATE: Mother charged with kidnapping after 2-year-old twins found safe

Officials say Hinds County deputies have located the two missing children and their mother has been charged.

The children are safe and unharmed.

The childrens' mother, Ariel Shaver, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Deputies located them in the 1200 block of Bailey Avenue in Jackson, Saturday afternoon.

Earlier Saturday, the Hinds County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered Children Alert for 2-year old twins, Eric Jamal and Erin Janae Shaver, who were taken from their grandmother.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.