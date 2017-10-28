Arkansas rallies from 24 down to beat Ole Miss 38-37

By DAVID BRANDT

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Connor Limpert made a 34-yard field goal with 4 seconds left and Arkansas rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat Mississippi 38-37 on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (3-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed 31-7 in the second quarter, but scored two touchdowns following two Ole Miss turnovers to pull within 31-21 by halftime.

Ole Miss (3-5, 1-4) pushed ahead 37-28 in the fourth quarter, but a costly fumble was scooped up by Arkansas' Kevin Richardson and returned 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 37-35.

Ole Miss had to punt on its next drive and Arkansas methodically drove down the field to set up Limpert's game-winning field goal.

Arkansas snapped a three-game losing streak and has won four straight in the series against Ole Miss.

Arkansas' Cole Kelley threw for 189 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu - who started his first game in place of the injured Shea Patterson - completed 20 of 30 passes for 368 yards.

Ole Miss lost despite gaining 566 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The Ole Miss offense looks like it can still be productive, even after quarterback Shea Patterson's season-ending knee injury. Ta'amu was very good in his first start and Jordan Wilkins added 118 yards rushing and a touchdown. But three brutal turnovers cost the Rebels a victory.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked pathetic during the first quarter, especially on defense, allowing Ole Miss to gain 253 yards in the opening 15 minutes. But Arkansas recovered in dramatic fashion and got a sorely needed win. The Razorbacks ran for 260 yards.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss travels to face Kentucky next Saturday.

Arkansas hosts Coastal Carolina next Saturday.

