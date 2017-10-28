Rankin County homeowner removes hanging man Halloween display after complaints

A Halloween display has sparked outrage as the controversial decoration, set up at a home in Rankin County, has gone viral on social media networks.

Spooky Halloween display or a cruel racist decoration?

That's the debate among many folks online and in the Magnolia State after seeing the setup at a home in Rankin County.

“There is no explanation for it,” said neighbor Fred Chambliss.

Fred Chambliss posted a video on Facebook showing a display at his neighbor's house that he believed depicted a black man hanging from a noose.

“I am walking down to my neighbor’s home to put this letter up," said Chambliss in the video. "It says 'please take this hanging man down. This is very offensive to the black community'.”

Dusty Welch put up the Halloween display that’s getting some intense responses.

“I am not a racist, never have been," said Welch. "I don't judge people. I just saw a Halloween decoration I used for the last three or four years.”

He claims he had plans to put a mask on the Halloween creation because it was part of a haunted maze he offers every year for the kids.

“I put it up before it was ready," explained Welch. "Normally, I put a mask on it, but I wait to Halloween because I didn't want the mask to come up missing."

The Rankin County homeowner ended up removing the inflatable prop immediately after the sheriff's department informed him that several people considered it offensive.

“People have threatened to burn the house down and people have threatened with gun violence,” said Welch. But I want to get this out to the public, I've never once refused, was very cooperative. Once I found that it offended someone, that was it."

This was his message to all those upset over this controversial display:

“Looking at the pictures and seeing the reaction from the public, I apologize, it will never happen again,” said Welch.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.