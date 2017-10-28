Multiple departments on scene of commercial fire at Double G Coa - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Multiple departments on scene of commercial fire at Double G Coating in Byram

BYRAM, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Hinds County Sheriff's Department, along with the Byram Fire Department, Hinds County EOC and other fire departments are on the scene of a fire at Double G Coating. 

This is located south of Byram.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

