Multiple departments on scene of commercial fire at Double G Coating in Byram

The Hinds County Sheriff's Department, along with the Byram Fire Department, Hinds County EOC and other fire departments are on the scene of a fire at Double G Coating.

This is located south of Byram.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.