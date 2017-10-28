UAB scores 23 unanswered points to beat Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A.J. Erdely threw for one touchdown and ran for another, rallying UAB in the second half to beat Southern Mississippi 30-12 on Saturday night.
UAB trailed 12-7 at the open of the second half when Erdely helmed a 10-play, 75-yard drive and capped it with a keeper at the goal line to take a 13-12 lead with 11:01 to go in the third.
The Blazers (5-3, 3-2 Conference USA) scored 17 unanswered points after that, on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Pittman early in the fourth, on a 43-yard field goal by Nick Vogel, and on a 41-yard interception return by Darious Williams for the final score with 35 seconds to play.
Erdely finished with 208 yards passing for the Blazers. Spencer Brown ran for 209 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries.
Keon Howard threw for 207 yards and a score for the Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-2).
More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.