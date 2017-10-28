UPDATE: Missing woman found safe - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police say a woman reported missing was found safe overnight Sunday morning.

Hannah Holmes,,26, was last seen leaving Lucky's Bar on Commerce Street between 5:00-6:00 a.m. Saturday.

JPD reports that she was found safe sometime after midnight Sunday at an undisclosed location and no further updates on the case will be available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly