Hunter McEachern throws 7 TD passes as Belhaven gets 2nd win

Belhaven set a pair of records on Saturday night.

The Blazers racked up 681 yards of total offense, quarterback Hunter McEachern had 7 touchdown passes in a 63-46 win over Louisiana College.

BU snaps a 6 game losing streak with the victory. They're 2-6 overall, 1-6 in American Southwest Conference play.

