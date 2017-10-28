Kids enjoy trick-or-treat party thrown by neighbors

Some neighbors teamed up to give children in Jackson a spooky -- but safe -- time so close to Halloween.

The event featured pony rides, games, face-painting and costume contests for kids AND adults.

Residents of Nelson Subdivision decided to hold the event -- in part -- because Halloween falls on a Tuesday.

They also wanted to show children that there are good neighbors right here in the Capital City who care about them and their safety.

"We want something for our children to do that's positive. We want them to have a good time. We want to bring adults together to have a good time and also, you know, watch the children to make sure they have a fun and safe time," said neighbor Genetra Robinson.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.