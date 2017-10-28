5 East Mississippi beats #7 Hinds in MACJC showdown

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We had a JUCO clash on Saturday. #5 East Mississippi and #7 Hinds each looked for momentum heading into the MACJC Playoffs. The Lions left Raymond with a 51-41 victory.
EMCC and Hinds are number 2 seeds in the postseason.
MACJC Semifinals (November 4th)
1:00pm - East Mississippi at Jones County
2:00pm - Hinds at Northwest
