5 East Mississippi beats #7 Hinds in MACJC showdown

We had a JUCO clash on Saturday. #5 East Mississippi and #7 Hinds each looked for momentum heading into the MACJC Playoffs. The Lions left Raymond with a 51-41 victory.

EMCC and Hinds are number 2 seeds in the postseason.

MACJC Semifinals (November 4th)

1:00pm - East Mississippi at Jones County

2:00pm - Hinds at Northwest

