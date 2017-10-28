Hundreds take stand against breast cancer during annual walk

Hundreds of people took a stand in the fight against breast cancer by walking downtown in the Capital City.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk also drew cancer survivors to Thalia Mara Hall Saturday to share their inspiration and determination with others.

The event raises money for the American Cancer Society, which promotes research, education and support for those dealing with the deadly illness.

"It's not just the American Cancer Society, but I know it's my father who healed me, along with the medicine and wonderful doctors and nurses I had. And I just give Him glory for it," said Mary Luckett, a 17-year breast cancer survivor. "I don't mind coming out here, whether it's raining, whether it's cold, just to support those women that are coming behind me."

WLBT's Maggie Wade also took part in the event as well.

Nationally, Making Strides has helped raise more than $750 million toward research and support for those with breast cancer since 1993.

