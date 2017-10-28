Oktoberfest brings German experience to metro area

One community in Brandon turned German for a day, celebrating the country's heritage and cuisine, and raising money for a good cause.

It's called Oktoberfest, and organizers have been hosting this annual event for the last decade.

Those in attendance got to experience authentic German food, dancing, games for kids and adults, and even a Halloween costume contest.

It also helps raise money for Good Shepherd Lutheran School.

"Our school is a pre-K through fourth grade right now. It is a classically oriented Christian school, great education, great opportunity for parents to be involved in their childrens' education," said Pastor Rick Sawyer of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. "We've been doing this for years now, and we're looking forward for more people to be a part of it."

Sawyer said they also celebrate the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing 95 theses to the wall of the church, an action that led to the Reformation.

