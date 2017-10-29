Mississippi State back in Top 25 after throttling Texas A&M

Mississippi State returned to the Top 25 on Sunday after their 35-14 win at Texas A&M.

The 6-2 Bulldogs are #21 in the AP Top 25, #22 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

We’ll have to wait a couple days to see where MSU is in the first College Football Playoff Top 25. Those rankings will be released Tuesday at 6:00pm on ESPN.

